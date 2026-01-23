A macabre surprise at the receiving desk: Instead of the expected high-tech parts, a company in Upper Austria received a total of eight refrigerated human torsos.

The aircraft supplier FACC—shown here at a production facility in Croatia—received human torsos instead of high-tech parts.

No time? blue News summarizes for you An aircraft supplier in Upper Austria received eight labeled human remains instead of the expected high-tech parts.

However, these were originally intended for a laboratory in Germany, as the police quickly determined.

The mix-up occurred when two packages were swapped at Munich Airport.

The employee at the receiving department likely experienced the shock of her life. On Monday, the 30-year-old opened a large, sealed, and frozen package at the aircraft supplier FACC in Upper Austria—and immediately recoiled. Instead of the expected pre-impregnated fiber-matrix semi-finished products, the cooler contained eight labeled human torsos.

This is reported by both the “Kronen-Zeitung” and ORF. According to their reports, the shocked employee immediately informed her supervisors. Eventually, the police were called in and launched an investigation.

Mix-up at the Airport

But as it quickly turned out, the discovery had nothing to do with a crime—rather, it was the result of a mix-up at Munich Airport. There, two packages—both originating from the U.S.—had apparently been switched.

The shipment containing the torsos was reportedly intended for research purposes at a laboratory in Germany. The laboratory apparently received the aircraft parts instead. All packages are now on their way to their original recipients.