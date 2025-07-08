The Competition Commission (ComCo) has judged the previous practice of the Markant purchasing cooperation to be unlawful in parts. 16 wholesalers and retailers have been fined.(archive image) Keystone

16 retailers have joined forces in the Markant purchasing cooperation - and colluded on prices. Now they are being fined millions.

Keystone-SDA SDA

16 retailers - including Manor, Spar, Valora and Volg - have made illegal price agreements in the opinion of the Competition Commission (ComCo). They are to pay a fine of around CHF 28 million.

The Competition Commission judged the previous practice of the Markant purchasing cooperation to be unlawful in parts and imposed the sanctions, as the supervisory authority announced today. The companies concerned had purchased everyday products from Markant.

Markant negotiated service conditions and discounts with suppliers on behalf of the retailers. Some of these conditions were paid out to the retailers as rebates - without informing the suppliers.

Reimbursements paid out

According to the Competition Commission, this "non-transparent" rebate system distorted competition among suppliers, which put smaller suppliers in particular at a disadvantage. According to the press release, the ComCo recognizes Markant's function as a purchasing cooperation as permissible and efficient in principle.

However, the collective measures with which the retailers exerted pressure on suppliers via Markant - for example through coordinated delistings - were qualified by the authority as an unlawful purchasing-side price agreement.

In future, suppliers may no longer be forced to purchase chargeable services from Markant. In addition, the ComCo prohibits collective measures to enforce conditions and non-transparent reimbursements.

Markant announces complaint

While Markant, as a company not directly involved in competition, does not have to pay a fine, the retailers were sanctioned. The amount of the fines was based on the purchasing volume and the extent of the cooperation in the proceedings.

Markant is strongly opposed to the Competition Commission's decision, which severely affects the company's business model. According to Markant, the model strengthens competition and enables lower prices for consumers without coordinating purchase or sales prices.

The collective negotiation measures criticized by the Competition Commission were necessary as the retailers involved had a combined market share of less than ten percent, Markant wrote in a statement. The company criticizes the ComCo procedure as one-sided and has announced that it will appeal the decision before the Federal Administrative Court.