The Competition Commission is taking a close look at Microsoft. Sven Hoppe/dpa

The Swiss competition authorities are investigating the software giant Microsoft. According to a communiqué, the background to this is the numerous price increases recently implemented.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Competition Commission (ComCo) has initiated a preliminary investigation against Microsoft. The background to this are price increases, particularly for Microsoft 365 (Word, Outlook, Teams), which, according to the authority, could provide evidence of unlawful restrictions of competition. After receiving corresponding complaints, the ComCo is now investigating whether there have been any violations of antitrust law. If the evidence is substantiated, the next step will be an official investigation.