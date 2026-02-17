  1. Residential Customers
Construction cartel investigation COMCO targets 20 construction companies in the Jura

17.2.2026 - 07:29

The Competition Commission is extending its investigation into possible construction agreements in the Jura to 20 companies.

17.02.2026, 07:37

The Competition Commission (COMCO) has extended its investigation into possible bid-rigging in the construction sector in the canton of Jura to 20 companies. It had previously opened proceedings against six companies in November 2025, as the authority announced on Tuesday.

