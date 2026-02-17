Construction cartel investigationCOMCO targets 20 construction companies in the Jura
The Competition Commission is extending its investigation into possible construction agreements in the Jura to 20 companies.
The Competition Commission (COMCO) has extended its investigation into possible bid-rigging in the construction sector in the canton of Jura to 20 companies. It had previously opened proceedings against six companies in November 2025, as the authority announced on Tuesday.