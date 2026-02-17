The logo of the Competition Commission COMCO (archive photo). sda

The Competition Commission is extending its investigation into possible construction agreements in the Jura to 20 companies.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Competition Commission (COMCO) has extended its investigation into possible bid-rigging in the construction sector in the canton of Jura to 20 companies. It had previously opened proceedings against six companies in November 2025, as the authority announced on Tuesday.

