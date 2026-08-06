The “Frohsinn” restaurant has been a fixture in Frauenfeld for 165 years. It will be closing its doors for the time being at the end of September: the landlord has terminated the lease. Owner Jérôme Kölliker calls the decision a complete surprise.

Here's what it's all about The long-standing Frauenfeld restaurant “Frohsinn” will close at the end of September following the termination of its lease.

Restaurant owner Jérôme Kölliker says he is surprised by the decision; as a result, seven employees will lose their jobs.

Other traditional Swiss pubs have also recently been forced to close or have been struggling for years to secure their future. Summary created with

“I’m completely devastated”: Jérôme Kölliker must leave the “Frohsinn” restaurant in Frauenfeld at the end of September. The 41-year-old has been running the neighborhood restaurant for more than ten years. He says the termination of the lease agreement, which was served within the required notice period, was issued without justification and came as “a complete surprise and is almost unbearable” for him, he told the "Thurgauer Zeitung".

"Frohsinn" was much more than just a job to him, Kölliker writes in a farewell letter. "It was home, a gathering place, a passion, and my reason for living." With its closure, seven employees are losing their jobs. Frauenfeld, for its part, is losing one of its last traditional neighborhood pubs.

There had previously been repeated disputes between the tenant and the landlord over investments that Kölliker, according to his own account, had to cover himself. Following an inspection by the power company, the restaurant remained closed for two weeks. When the owner announced that he would therefore pay only half the monthly rent, the notice of termination arrived shortly thereafter. Nevertheless, he wants to avoid a dispute: “That won’t accomplish anything.”

The history of the “Frohsinn” dates back to 1861. Today, the restaurant—with seating for about 50, an outdoor dining area, and a smoking section—is a popular gathering place in the Kurzdorf neighborhood. It remains to be seen what will become of the building after Kölliker moves out. The owners could not be reached for comment at this time.

On September 26, Kölliker is hosting a farewell party. Afterward, he plans to take some time off and sell his entire inventory—including a coffee machine he recently purchased. “The ‘cheerfulness’ we shared together will remain in my memories and, hopefully, in yours as well,” he writes in his farewell message.

Other traditional bars are also on the verge of closing

The fate of the “Frohsinn” is not an isolated case. In March the closure of the “Sonne” restaurant in Auslikon, ZH, was announced. After more than 180 years, the restaurant had to close on short notice because bankruptcy proceedings had been initiated against the tenant’s company.

Nevertheless, the owners are committed to keeping the restaurant open and are looking for new management. “When a village no longer has a local pub, village life dies,” co-owner Nadine Spörri-Näf said at the time. The “Sonne” had already gone through several changes in tenancy and another bankruptcy.

A 150-year-old tavern has stood vacant for decades

The situation is even more difficult at the “Central” in Kloten, Zurich. The restaurant, which is about 150 years old, has stood vacant for nearly three decades. An investor wanted to renovate the restaurant, preserve the historic portion, and finance the renovation with new apartments.

Following a complaint filed by the Zurich Heritage Society, however, the Building Appeals Court demanded more comprehensive protection for the building. The owner family therefore considered a financially viable renovation to be virtually impossible. Following the investor’s death, the project was shelved; the building is now for sale for 800,000 francs.

In Eglisau, a dispute over a food truck escalated

The historic “Hirschen” inn in Eglisau, ZH, also ceased operations at the end of 2025. In addition to the owner’s age, rising costs, and seasonal fluctuations, the business also cited poor accessibility and a lack of parking spaces as contributing factors.

In addition, the owner criticized the town council. The approval of a food truck spot nearby and what he perceived as a lack of appreciation had contributed to the closure. The “Hirschen” may have been in existence as early as the 13th century. How the property will be used in the future remains to be seen.