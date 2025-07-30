  1. Residential Customers
Society Compromising Switzerland meets with approval

SDA

30.7.2025 - 06:00

What should Switzerland stand for in the future? The think tank Pro Futuris has examined key narratives about the country and the public's approval of them. (archive image)
Keystone

According to a study, the narrative of a Switzerland capable of compromise and reform meets with broad approval. The narrative of an international and neutral Switzerland, one that is close to nature and one that shows solidarity, as well as the local economic model, are just as popular.

Keystone-SDA

With the study published on Wednesday, the think tank of the Swiss Society for the Common Good (SGG), Pro Futuris, wanted to test what Switzerland should stand for in the future.

According to Pro Futuris, national narratives such as Switzerland's ability to compromise shape the way a country talks about itself. They provide orientation, create identity and are politically effective.

However, as soon as it came to interpreting the narratives about Switzerland - which were generally well received regardless of gender, age, education or language region - clear differences emerged. This was particularly evident between the political camps, which have opposing ideas of what the respective narratives should mean.

