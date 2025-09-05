Compulsory social service instead of enjoying retirement? The controversial proposal immediately makes waves. But what is the situation in Switzerland? (Symol picture) Image: Arne Dedert/dpa

A German proposal for a compulsory year in retirement is attracting attention. In Switzerland, however, economist Fredy Hasenmaile sees little reason for this - the pension system here is more robust. Nevertheless, the younger generation is feeling increasing pressure.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you DIW President Marcel Fratzscher called for a compulsory social year for pensioners in Germany and accused the baby boomer generation of having too few children themselves.

According to Raiffeisen chief economist Fredy Hasenmaile, the situation in Switzerland is more stable, as the strong second pillar takes more pressure off the young than in Germany.

A social year for pensioners would be difficult to implement politically in this country; transparency, solid financing and a fair distribution of the burden between the generations are more important. Show more

DIW President Marcel Fratzscher has sparked a heated debate in Germany with a provocative proposal: In an interview with "Der Spiegel", the economist spoke out in favor of a mandatory social year - for pensioners of all people.

But that's not all: Fratzscher attacked the so-called boomer generation and accused them of having "too few children" - with far-reaching consequences for future generations.

"Why should only the young be held responsible for the life decisions of the baby boomers?" the scientist asked rhetorically - and promptly reaped a headwind.

Switzerland is more stable than Germany

But what is the situation in Switzerland? Should such a proposal also be considered here and is a change even necessary? Fredy Hasenmaile, Chief Economist at Raiffeisen Switzerland, assesses the situation for blue News.

He says: "In Switzerland, the problem is less serious than in Germany because the pension system is based on several pillars." Hasenmaile sees various sides to the proposal from Germany. "The good thing about the idea is that it puts its finger on the problem of pay-as-you-go systems. These only work as long as there are generations with strong numbers to follow."

Hasenmaile agrees with Fratzscher on one point: "However, the baby boomer generation has not had enough children, which means that the burden has to be borne excessively by the numerically smaller successor generations."

The burden on young people is lower in Switzerland

"The conditions in Germany cannot be transferred to Switzerland," says Hasenmaile. Pension provision in Germany is primarily based on statutory pension insurance, which operates on a pay-as-you-go basis. As a result, the burden on young people is increasing. "In Switzerland, we have a similar system with a similar problem in the form of the AHV."

However, due to the strong second pillar in Switzerland, which operates on a funded basis, the burden on young people in this country is lower.

Solidarity through openness and transparency

Would a social year for pensioners even be possible in Switzerland? Hasenmaile says: "Such changes have to go through the parliamentary process and a referendum can be held against any decision, so it is usually the people who decide on such projects." The older generations are usually in the majority when it comes to voting. It would therefore be difficult to implement such an idea in Switzerland.

So no significant change is needed in Switzerland. "Real solidarity only works if there is transparency and no false promises are made," explains Hasenmaile. Due to demographics, pay-as-you-go systems are similar to Ponzi schemes, where the last ones go away empty-handed.

Such systems would only work if the age cohorts were stable and of the same size. In reality, however, this is hardly ever the case. "It is important that there is an open discussion about the various burdens. In Switzerland, it would also be important not to impose even more burdens on the young," says the chief economist. For this reason, no more referendums should be allowed unless the financing has been clarified in detail in advance. "We already had one of these with the 13th AHV and there are more in the pipeline."