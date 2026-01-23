The conflict between the U.S. and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz threatens to spiral out of control.

HANDOUT – This photo, released by the U.S. military, shows an EA-18G Growler fighter jet taking off from the flight deck of the nuclear-powered Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Indian Ocean. Photo: Seaman Daniel Kimmelman/U.S. Navy/AP/dpa – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

In what is now the seventh consecutive night of attacks, U.S. forces said they bombed Iranian surveillance facilities, underground weapons depots, and other military infrastructure. Iranian media, however, once again reported attacks on civilian infrastructure.

As on previous nights, Tehran launched retaliatory strikes. The Gulf states of Kuwait and Bahrain came under fire once again. There were also reports of explosions in Saudi Arabia and Jordan. These countries are home to U.S. military bases.

While the U.S. military did not provide any details on exactly where it struck, the Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported explosions in the vicinity of Sirik, near the Strait of Hormuz, as well as in the coastal city of Bandar Abbas. According to the Fars News Agency, there were also renewed attacks on bridges in the southern province of Hormozgan. According to the pro-government broadcaster Press TV, at least three civilians were killed and eight others were injured there.

Before the U.S. military declared the latest wave of attacks over early this morning German time, the Iranian broadcaster Press TV, citing the powerful Revolutionary Guards, reported that a U.S. drone had been shot down near the city of Bushehr. In addition, two oil tankers were reportedly on fire south of the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. military command Centcom posted on X that claims by the Revolutionary Guards that two oil tankers had exploded there were false.

Tehran Warns Its Enemies

According to Iranian sources, the U.S. military had already attacked bridges and other civilian infrastructure the night before. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghai wrote on X that the Iranian people are now even more determined to make their enemies “bitterly regret their criminal aggression.”

The U.S. military is now targeting a wider range of targets in the Islamic Republic and is deploying fighter jets from Europe to the Middle East, the *Wall Street Journal* reported. According to information from the U.S. news portal “Axios,” the U.S. government informed its ally Israel that it would be sending dozens of additional refueling aircraft to the country in anticipation of a possible expansion of military operations against Iran. The news site cited three U.S. and Israeli government officials as its sources.

Expert Warns of All-Out War

The U.S. sought to increase pressure across the country through attacks on bridges and other inland targets in order to force an end to Iranian attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, the *Wall Street Journal* reported. Iran is responding with more extensive counterattacks. “This escalation is rapidly intensifying and spiraling out of control,” Saeid Golkar, an expert on Iranian security issues at the University of Tennessee, told the newspaper. There is a danger “that we will slip back into all-out war, even if neither side wants that.”

The Strait of Hormuz was supposed to be reopened to international shipping as part of a framework agreement signed a month ago. Iran maintains that the agreement grants it the right to control traffic through the strait. Tehran is demanding that ships use a northern route along the Iranian coast. By launching renewed attacks on ships, Tehran aims to prevent the U.S. from escorting shipping traffic along the coast of Oman through the strait.

Vessel Traffic in the Strait of Hormuz Has All But Ceased

Following the resumption of mutual attacks between the U.S. and Iran, shipping traffic in the strait has once again come to a near standstill. According to data from the provider Kpler released on Friday, only eight ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday. This marks the lowest figure in three weeks, according to a post by Kpler on X.

Meanwhile, concerns are growing that the conflict could escalate. The Houthi militia in Yemen, which is allied with Iran, warned neighboring Saudi Arabia—an ally of Washington—of a “siege.” The Yemeni news agency Saba quoted the militia’s defense minister, Mohammed al-Atafi, as saying that they were prepared to apply the principle of “siege for siege, airport for airport, and port for port.” He was apparently referring to an airstrike earlier this week on the airport in the capital, Sanaa, for which the militia had blamed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan: Risk of a Regional Escalation

The militia is considered one of Iran’s most important non-state allies. Should the conflict between Washington and Tehran over Iran escalate further, the Houthi militia could once again bring shipping traffic through the Suez Canal to a standstill with threats and attacks at the entrance to the Red Sea. This would have consequences beyond just international trade.

If new fighting were to break out between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, thereby extending the war with Iran to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, this could, according to Pakistani diplomatic circles, lead to problems for Pakistan’s mediation efforts in the conflict between Washington and Tehran. Pakistan, which has maintained a military alliance with Saudi Arabia since last year, could in that case be “forced to enter the conflict,” a Pakistani diplomat told the dpa news agency.