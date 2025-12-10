A concrete mixer has crashed into several stalls in Rheingasse in Basel. Kantonspolizei Basel-Stadt

A traffic accident in Rheingasse in Basel ended relatively lightly. A concrete mixer weighing several tons crashed into several stalls. The driver was taken to hospital.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you A truck crashed into several stalls in the Adventsgasse in Basel.

The driver of the concrete mixer had to be taken to hospital. There were no other injuries.

Specialists from the Basel-Stadt traffic police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident. Show more

A traffic accident occurred in Rheingasse in Basel on Wednesday morning. A truck drove into several stalls on Adventsgasse, according to the Basel-Stadt cantonal police. The driver of the truck had to be taken to Basel University Hospital. Fortunately, no other people were injured.

According to the initial findings of the Basel-Stadt traffic police, the truck rolled through Rheingasse coming from Greifengasse. It hit a trailer of a market stall and then rolled into three other market stalls and the wall of a building there. Specialists from the traffic police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.

The professional fire department of the Basel-Stadt rescue service was called in to secure the scene of the accident. The truck had to be removed by a towing company. According to the investigations so far, the accident was not intentional.