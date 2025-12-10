A traffic accident occurred in Rheingasse in Basel on Wednesday morning. A truck drove into several stalls on Adventsgasse, according to the Basel-Stadt cantonal police. The driver of the truck had to be taken to Basel University Hospital. Fortunately, no other people were injured.
According to the initial findings of the Basel-Stadt traffic police, the truck rolled through Rheingasse coming from Greifengasse. It hit a trailer of a market stall and then rolled into three other market stalls and the wall of a building there. Specialists from the traffic police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.
The professional fire department of the Basel-Stadt rescue service was called in to secure the scene of the accident. The truck had to be removed by a towing company. According to the investigations so far, the accident was not intentional.