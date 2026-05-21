Princess Bha has been in a coma for three and a half years. She is very popular in Thailand. (archive picture) Peerapon Boonyakiat/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Following new complications, concern is growing for Thailand's Princess Bha. The popular royal scion has been in a coma since the end of 2022. The palace reports infections of several organs and heart problems.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The state of health of Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha has continued to deteriorate, according to the royal family.

Several infections have led to complications, including cardiac arrhythmia and problems with blood pressure, lungs and kidneys.

The 47-year-old daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn has been in a coma since collapsing in December 2022. The cause is said to have been a heart condition.

Princess Bha is considered a close confidante of the king and a possible figure in the unresolved succession to the throne. Show more

The state of health of Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha has deteriorated, according to the royal family. Several infections in various organs have led to complications, the palace announced on its website. The 47-year-old eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn was taken to hospital in December 2022 after collapsing. She has been in a coma ever since.

According to the statement, doctors discovered a stomach infection in April, which had led to inflammation in the intestines. As a result, the princess' blood pressure dropped and cardiac arrhythmia occurred.

The princess is being treated with medication and medical devices are also supporting her lung and kidney function. Nevertheless, her condition continued to deteriorate, it was reported. The doctors are monitoring the patient closely and are providing additional treatment.

Suddenly collapsed while training her dogs

The royal family only issues sporadic updates on the condition of "Princess Bha", as she is known in her home country. Three and a half years ago, she suddenly collapsed while training her dogs in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima. The cause is said to have been a heart condition. Since then, she has been in the King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok. Not much was known about her exact condition for a long time.

After her collapse, people repeatedly prayed and laid flowers in front of an altar with a portrait of the princess set up in the hospital. Thais also knelt before her portrait in many of the country's temples.

Many people waited in the hospital for news after the princess collapsed. (archive picture) Carola Frentzen/dpa

With a doctorate in law, she came from the first marriage of the current King Maha Vajiralongkorn (73). She was her country's ambassador to Austria from 2012 to 2014. She also worked temporarily at the United Nations in New York.

According to observers, Princess Bha has been part of the king's inner circle for years and he has yet to name an official heir. However, men are generally preferred in the succession to the throne. The monarch's mother, Sirikit, died in October at the age of 93.

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