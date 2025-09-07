Conductor and artistic director Christoph von Dohnányi. (Archive) Keystone

Christoph von Dohnányi, one of the outstanding conductors of his generation, is dead. He died on Saturday at the age of 95, two days before his 96th birthday, surrounded by his family in Munich.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Born in Berlin, he had conducted at all the world's major opera houses and stood at the podium of the great orchestras in Europe and the USA. Christoph von Dohnányi made a name for himself early on as a committed advocate of contemporary music theater and a skilled manager of the opera business. The perfectionist preferred to combine traditional with avant-garde productions.

His father was the resistance fighter Hans von Dohnanyi, who was executed in Sachsenhausen concentration camp, his mother a sister of the Protestant theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer. His older brother is the former Federal Minister of Education and Science and former Mayor of Hamburg Klaus von Dohnanyi (SPD). Dohnányi was on his third marriage and is the father of five children, including the actor Justus von Dohnanyi.

Youngest German general music director at the age of 27

Dohnányi was born in Berlin on September 8, 1929. He initially studied law and music in Munich and later continued his music studies with his grandfather, the composer Ernst von Dohnányi, in America. In 1952, Georg Solti brought him to the Frankfurt Opera as a répétiteur.

At the age of 27, he became the youngest German general music director in Lübeck. After stints in Kassel, Cologne and Frankfurt, Dohnányi took over as director of the Hamburg State Opera from 1977 to 1984, where he continued to make his mark with young directors with a background in drama and stage design such as Luc Bondy, Jürgen Flimm, Achim Freyer and Herbert Wernicke.

After ongoing controversies with the company and supervisory boards, Dohnányi left Hamburg and began conducting the Cleveland Orchestra in 1984. In 1996, Dohnányi took over the position of principal conductor with the London Philharmonia Orchestra, and in 1998 he became guest conductor with the Orchestre de Paris. In 2004 he returned to Hamburg, where he took over the direction of the NDR Symphony Orchestra until 2011.