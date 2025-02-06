Daniel Barenboim during an interview at La Scala in Milan in February 2023. KEYSTONE

Conductor Daniel Barenboim (82) has made his Parkinson's disease public. "I would like to announce today that I suffer from Parkinson's disease," Barenboim wrote in a personal statement.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Conductor Daniel Barenboim (82) has announced that he has Parkinson's disease.

He will maintain as many of his professional activities as his illness allows.

Barenboim is committed to promoting understanding in the Middle East with an orchestra of young Israelis and Arabs. Show more

Conductor Daniel Barenboim has made his Parkinson's disease public. "I would like to announce today that I suffer from Parkinson's disease," Barenboim wrote in a personal statement.

Barenboim was born in Argentina and moved to Israel with his family. In addition to these two nationalities, he also has Spanish and, symbolically, Palestinian nationality.

"I know that many people have been worried about my health and I am touched by the support I have received over the last three years," the statement said. Looking to the future, Barenboim plans to maintain as many of his professional commitments as possible.

Parkinson's is a nerve-related movement disorder that mainly affects older people.

As General Music Director of the Berlin State Opera Unter den Linden in 1992, Barenboim also took over the Staatskapelle in the German capital, which gained an international reputation under his direction. He handed over the musical direction of the Staatsoper at the beginning of 2023 due to ill health.

His successor is Christian Thielemann. Barenboim had been absent for some time due to illness.

Israeli-Arab orchestra "most important responsibility"

West-Eastern Divan Orchestra is "most important responsibility"

"If I am not able to perform, it is because my health does not allow me to," wrote the conductor. He has come to terms with his new reality and is concentrating on receiving the best possible treatment.

The pianist is also known for his West-Eastern Divan Orchestra. It is made up of young musicians from Israel and Arab countries. He considers the orchestra to be his "most important responsibility". It is very important to him "to ensure the long-term stability and development of the orchestra."