Because old banknotes from the sixth series of 1976, worth almost one billion francs, have not yet been exchanged, the majority of the equivalent value will go to the Confederation, cantons and Fondssuisse.

The Swiss National Bank is distributing over 700 million francs to the Confederation, cantons and relief funds. The reason: these are old banknotes that have not been exchanged.

According to a statement from the National Bank, this concerns banknotes from the sixth series, which were recalled at the beginning of the millennium. Banknotes from this series worth CHF 989.6 million were not exchanged by the end of April 2025, which is why the majority of this money is now being distributed. Only 99 million francs will remain with the National Bank - in case old banknotes are exchanged in the future.

178.1 million francs will be paid to the Swiss Fund for Assistance in the Event of Uninsurable Natural Disaster Damage (Fondssuisse). Two thirds of the remaining money will go to the cantons (CHF 475 million) and one third to the federal government (CHF 237.5 million), according to the press release.

The distribution of the money is governed by the Federal Act on Currency and Payment Instruments. It stipulates that 25 years after the recall of a banknote series, the equivalent value of the banknotes that have not been exchanged will be allocated according to a distribution key. According to the National Bank, the beneficiaries will be paid in May 2025.