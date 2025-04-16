The Confederation continues to face financial difficulties. sda

The Confederation's consolidated accounts for 2024 close with a surplus of CHF 11.3 billion. However, the Confederation's financial situation remains challenging.

Thanks to the positive investment results of the social insurance funds, the federal government's consolidated accounts will close with a surplus of CHF 11.3 billion in 2024. In 2023, the surplus amounted to CHF 8.4 billion.

This does not change the Confederation's financial difficulties, as the Federal Council announced on Wednesday following the approval of the consolidated accounts. In addition to the already published federal accounts, which are approved by Parliament, these also include the results of the federally related companies and social insurance funds. It is not comparable with the federal accounts, which closed with a deficit of CHF 80 million in 2024.

The consolidated financial statements are therefore the consolidated result of the Confederation. Compared to 2023, the profit was mainly due to the investment results of the social insurance funds. They generated a surplus of CHF 7.5 billion after CHF 6 billion in the previous year.

The improvement in the result compared to the previous year is due to the investment result of the AHV/IV/EO compensation fund of CHF 3 billion (2023: CHF 1.9 billion). In addition, the contribution result of CHF 4.5 billion was clearly positive, as in the previous year. The contribution result shows what the AHV spends and receives.

Federal-affiliated companies with higher profits

While the AHV (CHF 2.8 billion), unemployment insurance (CHF 1.3 billion) and the income compensation scheme (CHF 200 million) achieved a positive result, the IV practically broke even.

In addition, there was additional income from direct federal tax, which improved the Federal Administration's profit from CHF 300 million to CHF 1.7 billion. The federal companies realized a profit of CHF 2.1 billion, CHF 100 million more than in the previous year.

The Confederation invested a total of CHF 11 billion. Of this, CHF 2.5 billion was invested in railroad infrastructure, CHF 2.1 billion in roads and CHF 1.4 billion in telecommunications infrastructure.

The Confederation invested CHF 1.6 billion in land and buildings. Movables and other tangible assets cost CHF 1.5 billion, and investments in software amounted to CHF 1.1 billion.