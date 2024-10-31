The federal government has also lowered the prices of numerous medicines this year. This should lead to savings of an estimated 90 million francs. (theme picture) Keystone

The federal government has ordered lower prices for almost 300 medicines. These will be twelve percent cheaper on average. This should lead to estimated savings of at least CHF 90 million.

The medicines reviewed in the current year are used, for example, to treat skin diseases as well as diseases of the nervous system and blood, as the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) wrote on Thursday. The decreed price reductions will apply from December 1.

Price reductions were ordered for 55 percent of the original preparations reviewed, as the FOPH wrote. This was not necessary for the remaining 45 percent because their price was economical in comparison with the reference countries and other medicines.

The review of drug prices for 2023 has now been completed for the most part. According to the FOPH, this will result in savings of at least CHF 165 million. This is more than the CHF 120 million estimated last fall.

