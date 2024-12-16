The customs house is located not far from the mountain station in the Testa Grigia ski area on the border with Italy. PantherMedia / Dalibor Brlek

Customs officers once slept at 3480 meters above sea level above Zermatt, but the federal government now wants to sell the old customs house. However, whoever wins the bid still has some work to do.

The federal government is selling a customs house at 3480 meters above sea level that is no longer needed.

The house has served as mountain accommodation for customs officers since 1939.

The guide price is 490,000 francs, but according to the "Walliser Boten" newspaper, the current price is already 600,000 francs.

The municipality of Zermatt has a right of first refusal. It is unclear whether it will make use of it. Show more

There are probably few properties with a better view of the Alps - and they are not usually for sale. However, there is currently a unique opportunity to do so. The federal government is selling a highly equestrian property in the Valais Alps at 3480 meters above sea level.

It is an old customs house above Zermatt, as reported by the "Walliser Bote" newspaper. According to the report, the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security is implementing its new real estate strategy and wants to dispose of half of its approximately 1000 properties throughout the country. The hut above Zermatt is also no longer needed and is to be sold.

In any case, there is hardly anything wrong with the location, at least for those who like to live very high up. The Zollhaus is located in the middle of the Testa Grigia ski area on the border with Italy. The mountain station of the same name is only around 100 meters from the house. Anyone who wins the bid can therefore theoretically use the house in both summer and winter.

Bedrooms with a mass appeal

The federal government built the customs house back in 1939 and it served as mountain accommodation for customs officers for decades. There are three bedrooms in total, but only one with a mass sleeping area. On the first floor there is an office, a large kitchen and a dining room, while the toilets are in the basement.

It was last converted and renovated in 1961. Hence the catch: as early as 1989, a structural inspection revealed various defects. Among other things, a buyer would probably have to replace the water and electricity pipes. There is also work to be done on the façade, as it is constantly exposed to harsh weather conditions.

According to the report, the sale is already in the second round - and the price is already around CHF 600,000.

What's more, the municipality of Zermatt has a right of first refusal for the federal property, but will not comment on whether it intends to purchase it when asked by the "Walliser Bote". "We are in an ongoing process here," said Zermatt mayor Romy Biner-Hauser.