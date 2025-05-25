In future, it should be possible to anticipate landslides like this one in Lucerne's Entlebuch using satellite-based images. (symbolic image) Keystone

The federal government wants to use satellites to monitor movements in the terrain throughout Switzerland. According to the authorities, the first evaluations are due to be published by the end of 2025.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The project of the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) is based on radar measurements by satellites (Insar), as was reported in the "NZZ am Sonntag" on Sunday. On request, the federal authority confirmed the project to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

"The aim of the observation is to identify as yet unknown instabilities and, in particular, to recognize new mass movements throughout Switzerland as a result of thawing permafrost," said a spokeswoman for the FOEN. The project is still in the development phase.

The data collected comes from the Sentinel-1 satellite of the European Space Agency ESA. Switzerland is a member of the agency.

Insar technology is used to create and compare radar images of the terrain at regular intervals. According to the NZZ am Sonntag, the technology can be used to measure movements of a few millimetres to centimetres per year. Following initial pilot projects, the federal government wants to use the data to better anticipate landslides and rockslides.