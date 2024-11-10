The Swiss restaurateur who ran a restaurant near St. Stephen's Cathedral was found dead in Vienna. The police have arrested a suspect (symbolic image). Roland Schlager/apa/dpa

A 70-year-old Swiss man was discovered dead in his apartment in Vienna. A 26-year-old Afghan, who previously lived with him, is urgently suspected of the crime. During questioning, he made confused statements.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 70-year-old Swiss man was found dead in his apartment in Vienna and a 26-year-old former roommate is urgently suspected of the crime.

The suspect, an Afghan national, made confused statements when questioned by the police and claimed to have been driven to commit the crime by a "devil's voice".

The victim, a well-known restaurateur, was planning to return from Vienna to Switzerland, where he wanted to retire. Show more

A 70-year-old Swiss man was found dead in his apartment in Vienna.

Friends of the man had alerted the police after they were unable to make contact with him. The deceased was a well-known restaurateur who ran a restaurant near St. Stephen's Cathedral that was known for its Swiss specialties, reports "Blick.ch".

The investigation quickly led to a 26-year-old Afghan, who is considered the main suspect. He had lived with Schweizer for several years after Schweizer had helped him to integrate in Austria.

In September 2024, the young man moved out of the shared apartment, the reasons for which are still unclear. Tips from the victim's family helped the police to locate and arrest the suspect.

Perpetrator had been driven by a "devil's voice"

During questioning by the police, the suspect made confused statements. He claimed to have been guided by a "devil's voice" that had driven him to commit the crime. However, he was unable to give a clear motive, according to a police spokeswoman. The suspect went on to say that he had killed the man together with the devil.

The Swiss restaurateur had only recently retired and was planning to return to his home in the Bernese Oberland after many years in Vienna. He was planning to buy a cow there, which he jokingly said would "save his life".

The main suspect is presumed innocent.

