Conni memes are popular online - but not all of them are harmless. Carlsen Verlag wants to take action against extremist or advertising uses of the character.

Petar Marjanović

Carlsen Verlag is taking action against certain Conni memes if they are racist, inhuman, glorify violence, are pornographic or are used for advertising purposes.

Harmless humor is allowed, but the rights of the authors should remain protected.

According to the publisher, no complaints have been filed so far and many posts have been deleted voluntarily upon request. Show more

The children's book character Conni is no longer just part of picture books - countless memes about the girl with the red bow in her hair are circulating online. Many of these posts are meant to be humorous or nostalgic. However, Carlsen Verlag, which has been publishing the Conni books for over 30 years, is now taking stronger action against certain depictions.

As reported by "Der Spiegel" and other media, the publisher is taking legal action if memes are racist, inhumane, glorify violence or are pornographic - or if they are used for advertising purposes.

The aim is not to ban all memes, but to "protect the rights of the creators", according to a question-and-answer catalog published by the publisher on Instagram.

An example of borderline content: AI-generated parodies with titles such as "Conni plays shooting games all day because her daycare center has too few staff", "Conni spends the night at her dealer's" or "Conni spits from her yacht on low earners". In such cases, legal action is being considered, a spokeswoman told the news agency KNA.

Commercial use is also a problem for the publisher: some companies have tried to use Conni memes in their advertising - without permission. This can usually be resolved through clarification and legal action has not yet been necessary.

Media researcher Marcel Lemmes from the University of Tübingen explained to "Der Spiegel" why Conni, of all people, became an Internet figure, citing her great popularity and a high nostalgia factor.

Many of the memes contrast with the ideal world of books and resort to black humor. Nevertheless, the publisher clearly states: "Conni doesn't want to be a meme." An Instagram account with the name "Connimeme" and around 279,000 followers was recently deleted - but not due to legal pressure, according to Carlsen.

