The dwarf kiwi was thought to be extinct on New Zealand's two main islands. iStock/DarenGrover

A rare bird species has been rediscovered in New Zealand for the first time in almost 50 years. The pukupuku kiwi was actually thought to be extinct on the main islands.

Carlotta Henggeler

According to experts, it borders on the miraculous. A hunter has discovered a rare dwarf kiwi on New Zealand's main island, according to the local nature conservation authority. This is the Pukupuku kiwi. The last time a specimen of this species was spotted in the wild on New Zealand's main islands was in 1978.

The Apteryx owenii, the scientific name for the smallest and rarest kiwi species, was actually thought to be extinct on New Zealand's main islands. The flightless bird was discovered on the west coast of New Zealand's South Island in the remote Adams Wilderness Area.

Experts start the search

Until now, it was believed that the dwarf kiwi could only be found in the wild on the offshore islands south of New Zealand. The New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) immediately set out to track down the dwarf kiwi. Eventually, ranger Iain Graham managed to find the bird in the wild in New Zealand.

"I heard kiwi calls the first night and knew immediately that they didn't sound like other kiwis," said the ranger. Graham eventually removed a few feathers from the animal to confirm beyond doubt that it was a dwarf kiwi.

Kiwi has special significance for New Zealand

For New Zealanders, kiwis are part of their national identity. The bird species is only found in New Zealand and is a symbol of the country in the South Pacific.

Kiwis adorn numerous emblems in New Zealand, for example on some military emblems or those of sports clubs. It is not only New Zealanders who like to call themselves "Kiwis". The word has become synonymous worldwide with people from the island nation.

