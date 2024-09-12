Major police operation in Constance not far from the Swiss border. (theme picture) Picture: Keystone/dpa/Felix Kästle

The police have given the all-clear following a large-scale operation in Constance at night and a threat situation in Switzerland.

In the German city of Constance, a presumably armed 18-year-old fled towards Switzerland after an altercation.

The police were deployed in large numbers.

The Thurgau cantonal police also confirmed an operation.

The police gave the all-clear early on Friday morning. Show more

The background to the operation was a threat situation in Switzerland and another threat in the area of a hotel in the German city of Constance, in which a possible firearm was shown, according to the police.

As the police further announced early Friday morning, the number of emergency services was reduced at around 3.00 am. This was preceded by "intensive investigative measures, contacting the 18-year-old, constant new situation assessments as well as the verification of the two threats and findings from the constant exchange of information with the Thurgau cantonal police", the statement continued. The search measures have been completed and further investigations are ongoing. It was initially unclear whether any arrests had been made.

After an altercation in Constance on Thursday, a presumably armed 18-year-old fled in the direction of Kreuzlingen TG.

Altercation in a hotel

From the early evening, a large police force was deployed in the city center of Constance, on Reichenaustrasse and Schänzlebrücke as well as on the Swiss side.

According to the Constance police headquarters, there had been an altercation in a hotel on Reichenaustrasse. A 19-year-old then fled in the direction of the city center and Switzerland on an e-scooter. As reported by "20 Minuten", helicopters were circling over the city on Lake Constance.

According to their own information, the police searched for the man at full speed with all available forces and the support of colleagues from Thurgau.

Media spokeswoman Roxanne Gräflein from the Thurgau cantonal police confirmed a police operation on the Swiss side to Blick.