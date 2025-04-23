The Arras Group has sold a vacation home in Sardinia to a Zurich family. The picture shows a visualization of one of the houses in the vacation development. Arras Group

An Italian real estate company deceived Swiss customers with promises of vacation homes in Sardinia, Sicily and Apulia. Now the judiciary is investigating - and the CEO has gone into hiding.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Italian real estate company Arras Group is accused of defrauding numerous customers - including many Swiss - with the sale of vacation homes in Italy that were never completed.

CEO Enrico Arras has now gone into hiding.

Prominent investors such as Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin are also among the victims. Show more

The Arras Group, an Italian real estate company, defrauded numerous customers of their money by selling vacation homes in Italy that were never completed. The company lured buyers with idyllic promises of vacation residences in Sardinia, Sicily and Apulia.

But instead of the promised houses, there are only unfinished ruins. The Milan public prosecutor's office has now applied for the liquidation of the Arras Group after more than 60 criminal complaints were filed against the company, as reported by Blick.

Among those affected are many Swiss people who made down payments for the unrealized projects. One example is a Zurich family who paid 78,000 euros for a vacation home in Sardinia that was due to be completed by 2024. The report also mentions a French-speaking Swiss man who paid 80,000 francs for a residence that was never built.

Bulgari CEO among the bruised

Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of the luxury brand Bulgari, is another prominent figure affected. Babin invested over a million francs in the Arras Group and planned the construction of a villa that was never realized.

The Arras Group particularly targeted wealthy Swiss customers and opened a showroom in Neuchâtel in 2024 to double the number of customers. The opening was widely celebrated, but all members of the company's Board of Directors have since resigned.

What's more, CEO Enrico Arras, who appeased customers with promises of construction delays and repayments in installments, has gone into hiding. Those affected are now wondering whether they will ever get their money back.

"I would like to see Arras in prison"

The victims are demanding justice and are disappointed with the situation. "Arras didn't just rob us of our savings," says one affected Zurich resident to Blick. So many others believed his promises right to the end. "I would like to see Arras in prison for what he did."

Despite the accusations, Enrico Arras and the others involved are presumed innocent.

