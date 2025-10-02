More and more companies are going bankrupt. sda

Company bankruptcies in Switzerland have risen significantly this year. Construction, gastronomy and retail are particularly affected - while at the same time more new companies are being founded than at any time in years.

From January to September, company bankruptcies in Switzerland rose by almost 20 percent.

The main sectors affected are construction, gastronomy and retail.

Despite the bankruptcies, the number of new start-ups remains high, especially in the retail and consulting sectors. Show more

There have been significantly more bankruptcies in Switzerland this year. The construction industry, gastronomy and retail trade have suffered in particular.

Company bankruptcies climbed by 19.5 percent from January to September compared to the same period last year, as reported by the economic information service Crif on Thursday. Specifically, 8,387 companies went bankrupt in the first nine months of the year.

According to Crif, most of the bankruptcies were in the construction industry (1192 cases), followed by gastronomy (872) and retail (606). One reason for the increase is a change in the law. Since January 1, 2025, the tax debts of companies in the commercial register can also be claimed in bankruptcy proceedings. Previously, it was only possible for the tax authorities to collect outstanding taxes by seizure.

At the same time, the number of company formations remains at a high level: between January and September 2025, a total of 40,867 new companies were entered in the commercial register. An increase of 4.3 percent compared to the previous year.

By sector, the retail trade (3287 start-ups), management consultancy (3273) and the real estate sector (2920) led the field of new start-ups.