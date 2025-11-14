  1. Residential Customers
Construction sites come to a standstill Construction workers protest in Zurich for better working conditions

SDA

14.11.2025 - 11:27

Construction workers protested in Zurich on Friday.
With a protest in Zurich, construction workers from all over Switzerland are sending a signal for improvements in the collective labor agreement.

14.11.2025, 11:27

The construction workers' protest continues: hundreds of construction workers stopped work on Friday to demonstrate in Zurich against the deterioration of their working conditions.

Most construction sites in the city of Zurich were at a standstill on Friday, as Unia and Syna representatives said at a point de presse on the Kanzleiareal. However, workers from central and eastern Switzerland as well as Graubünden also arrived.

After a protest meeting, an authorized demonstration to the headquarters of the Swiss Association of Master Builders was on the agenda.

Switzerland faces a hot fall. First strike as early as next week - construction workers' dispute about to escalate

Construction workers from all over Switzerland have been protesting for weeks for improvements in the new collective labor agreement. Among other things, they are demanding family-friendly working hours, a paid snack break and the abolition of unpaid travel time.

No agreement has yet been reached. If no solution is reached by the end of the year, there is a risk of a contractless situation in 2026 for the first time in over a decade.

