The Swiss consumer credit market continued to shrink last year. According to the comparison website Kreditvergleich.ch, one of the main reasons for the decline is a new record number of rejected loan applications.

This is the conclusion reached by an analysis of the platform published on Tuesday, based on data from the Central Office for Credit Information (ZEK). According to the analysis, the figures for 2025 show that the rejection rate for applications recorded in the ZEK’s new business data stood at 37 percent.

According to the data, the ZEK statistics cover applications in the areas of consumer loans, leasing, and credit cards. Last year, this rate stood at 35.5 percent. “This brings the rejection rate to its highest level since market analysis began in 2017,” the portal notes.

The volume of newly concluded consumer credit agreements also declined. Compared to the previous year, the volume in 2025 was 3.9 percent lower at 3.99 billion Swiss francs. The number of new consumer credit agreements also declined by 1.7 percent to 114,697.

The combination of a rising rejection rate and a decline in the volume of newly signed consumer credit agreements thus points to a subdued trend in the consumer credit market. However, it is also a sign that financial institutions continue to carefully assess their customers’ creditworthiness and approve financing only when sufficient solvency is demonstrated.

However, the report goes on to say that rising living costs and uncertainties in the labor market could also contribute to fewer households applying for consumer loans or meeting the requirements for obtaining one.