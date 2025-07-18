According to consumer protection, parcels sometimes do not come from Switzerland but directly from China - even though the company's website ends in ".ch". (symbolic image) Image: Keystone

Swiss consumer protection has issued a warning about "disguised" Swiss online stores. These websites use the ".ch" ending, even though the goods come directly from China.

Swiss Consumer Protection warns against certain online stores that claim to be Swiss companies. Although these websites have the ".ch" ending, they sell "junk goods" directly from China.

In the event of problems with the goods sent, the operators of these stores do not respond to letters, Consumer Protection announced on Friday. Contact details are often falsified, as are customer reviews.

The expensive return shipment to China usually gets stuck at customs. The purchase price is not refunded. Consumer protection speaks of "disguised" companies that are active on TikTok and Instagram, for example, according to the press release. They sell clothes, furniture and everyday items, for example.

Consumer protection publishes list

On its website, Consumer Protection has published a list of websites that, according to the organization, violate the law against unfair competition. This occurs, for example, through incomplete or false information on the website or through false discounts.

According to the press release, Consumer Protection has intervened with seventeen operators of such websites. As a result, nine operators adapted the site or took it offline. Consumer protection has filed criminal charges against the other eight. They had not responded to the organization's interventions.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) must now take action against illegal providers and ensure that fraudulent stores are taken offline quickly. Consumer protection refers to the phenomenon as "dropshipping".

State Secretariat welcomes the initiative

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) announced on Friday in response to an inquiry that it welcomed the consumer protection initiative in principle. It is aware of similar cases that could be described as "dropshipping". "Seco is keeping a critical eye on this phenomenon," the media office wrote.

According to the Federal Act against Unfair Competition, the federal government can intervene if collective interests are affected, the Seco statement continues. "Affected persons can contact Seco."