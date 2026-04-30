The price labels at Ikea are causing criticism. Konsumentenschutz

Big discounts, small print: Consumer protection accuses Ikea of misleading price information. Now the federal government is also getting involved.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Consumer protection criticizes the fact that Ikea often only displays the "family price" in large print, but not the actual retail price.

SECO considers the practice to be problematic and wants to intervene with the furniture giant.

Migros and Coop also continue to be criticized for their price labels. Show more

A supposed bargain - and then a surprise at the checkout. This is exactly what consumer protection is accusing the furniture giant Ikea of.

In a press release, the Consumer Protection Foundation criticizes the fact that the so-called "Ikea family price" is often highlighted in stores and in the online store. However, this only applies to members of the customer program. The regular price that everyone else has to pay, on the other hand, is much less visible.

"Customers only notice the actual price, if at all, at the checkout," says store manager Sara Stalder. In some cases, this can lead to surcharges of several hundred francs. The accusation: the pricing is misleading and violates the rules on price disclosure.

Consumer protection has therefore called in the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco). Seco is the supervisory authority for the Price Disclosure Ordinance, which requires prices to be clear, understandable and easy to read.

Seco shares criticism according to consumer protection

According to Consumer Protection, Seco also shares the criticism. The price labels at Ikea are not correct, which is why the authority now wants to intervene with the company. Although the cantons are responsible for concrete enforcement, the federal government is sending a clear signal.

The case is part of a broader debate. Seco had already previously investigated price tags at other retailers. Those of Coop were described as "borderline" and those of Migros as "non-compliant". Specifically, it was criticized that crossed-out prices were sometimes difficult to read.

Despite corresponding requests, spot checks have shown that Migros continues to use problematic price labels, according to Consumer Protection. The organization is therefore calling not only on Ikea, but also on Migros and Coop to quickly adapt their practices.

At the heart of the matter is a fundamental question: how transparent must prices be so that consumers can make informed decisions? The Price Disclosure Ordinance is clear on this - but in practice, its interpretation is clearly being stretched to its limits time and again.

Consumer protection therefore calls on the public to remain vigilant. Anyone who comes across unclear or confusing price information should report it. This is the only way to take action against problematic practices at an early stage.