Consumer sentiment in Switzerland improved again in July. However, it remains clearly in negative territory.

Consumer sentiment in Switzerland improved again in July. However, it remains clearly in negative territory. (Stock photo)

The consumer sentiment index calculated by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) stood at -32.8 points in July 2026, down from -35.8 points in June, SECO announced on Friday. Compared to July of last year, the index was 2.0 points lower.

The assessment of the past financial situation remains more negative than it was a year ago; the index stands at -43.9 points, down from -40.6 a year ago. The expected financial situation has also deteriorated to -31.5 points, down from -27.9 a year ago. The assessment of expected economic development is only slightly worse, with the index falling to -36.7 points from -36.4.

Despite a further slight recovery compared with June, consumer sentiment remains at a historically low level. In March, the index had reached -42.9 points, its lowest level since early 2024.

The Consumer Sentiment Index is published monthly based on a survey conducted by SECO. Data has been collected since 1972. Unlike many common economic indicators, the Consumer Sentiment Index focuses on private households.