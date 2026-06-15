Consumer sentiment in Switzerland improved slightly in May. However, consumer sentiment remains clearly in negative territory.

Swiss consumer sentiment improved slightly in May. Nevertheless, the index remains deep in negative territory. (Stock image)

Specifically, the consumer sentiment index calculated by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) rose by 1.9 points in May 2026 compared to the previous month, reaching -38.1 points, as SECO announced on Friday. Compared to May of last year, the index was 1.6 points lower.

The sub-indices for “Expected Economic Development” and “Expected Financial Situation” are below the May 2025 level. In contrast, the sub-indices for “Past Financial Situation” and “Timing of Major Purchases” have remained virtually unchanged.

The outlook for expected economic development is viewed particularly negatively, with the index standing at -45.9, down from -42.9 a year ago. Consumers’ expected financial situation has also deteriorated from -30.3 to -33.8. The only slight improvement is in the assessment of the past financial situation, which rose from -44.8 to -44.2.

Despite the slight recovery, consumer sentiment remains at a historically low level. In March, the index had reached its lowest level since early 2024 at -42.9 points.

The Consumer Sentiment Index is published monthly based on a survey by SECO. Data has been collected since 1972. Unlike many common economic indicators, consumer sentiment focuses on private households.