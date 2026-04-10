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Significant deterioration Consumer sentiment falls to lowest level since 2024 in March

SDA

10.4.2026 - 09:08

Swiss consumer sentiment deteriorated significantly in March, falling to its lowest level since the beginning of 2024. The Iran war is likely to have played the biggest role in this. (archive image)
Swiss consumer sentiment deteriorated significantly in March, falling to its lowest level since the beginning of 2024. The Iran war is likely to have played the biggest role in this. (archive image)
Keystone

Swiss consumer sentiment deteriorated significantly in March, falling to its lowest level since the beginning of 2024. The war in Iran is likely to have played the biggest role in this.

Keystone-SDA

10.04.2026, 09:08

10.04.2026, 10:06

Specifically, the consumer sentiment index calculated by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) fell by 12.5 points to -42.9 points in March compared to February 2026, as reported by Seco on Friday. Compared to March of the previous year, the index fell by 8.1 points.

The sub-indices "Expected economic development", "Expected financial situation" and "Time for major purchases" were below the level of March 2025. Meanwhile, the "Past financial situation" index has hardly changed.

The index has thus fallen to its lowest level since the beginning of 2024. The previous low of -42.4 points was recorded in April 2025, shortly after US President Donald Trump announced the first tariff increases.

The consumer sentiment index is published monthly on the basis of a survey conducted by Seco. The data has been collected since 1972. Unlike many common economic indicators, consumer sentiment refers to private households.

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