Consumer sentiment in Switzerland brightened up again slightly in April. (archive picture) Keystone

The mood of Swiss consumers improved slightly in April. However, following the significant decline in March, consumer sentiment remained clearly in negative territory.

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Specifically, the consumer sentiment index calculated by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) rose by 2.9 points to -40.0 points in April 2026 compared to the previous month, as reported by Seco on Friday. Compared to April 2025, the index was 2.4 points higher.

The sub-indices "Expected economic development" and "Past financial situation" were above the previous year's level. The assessment of the expected financial situation remained virtually unchanged compared to the previous year. In contrast, the assessment of the "timing of major purchases" deteriorated.

Expectations for the general economy in particular showed a certain improvement. The corresponding sub-index improved compared to April 2025 to -58.0 points from -66.5 points. Consumers also assessed their past financial situation slightly less negatively than a year ago.

Despite the slight recovery, consumer sentiment remains at a historically low level. In March, the index reached its lowest level since the beginning of 2024 at -42.9 points.

The consumer sentiment index is published monthly on the basis of a survey conducted by Seco. The data has been collected since 1972. Unlike many common economic indicators, consumer sentiment refers to private households.