Consumption of red wine in particular fell by 5.5 percent, while white wine consumption increased by half a percent. (archive picture) Keystone

The Swiss again drank less wine last year. Swiss wine benefited from this, with consumption increasing by 2.3%, as the Federal Office for Agriculture announced on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Total wine consumption fell to 211.2 million liters. This corresponds to a decline of 3.3 percent compared to the previous year, according to the Federal Office for Agriculture's (FOAG) report on the 2025 wine year published on Tuesday.

Consumption of red wine in particular fell by 5.5%, while white wine consumption increased by half a percent. Consumption of foreign wines even fell by 6.4 percent to 132 million liters.

In contrast, consumption of Swiss wine rose to 79.2 million liters. As a result, the market share of domestic wines rose to 37.5 percent. This increase was mainly due to domestic red wine (up 4.1%), while consumption of Swiss white wine remained stable.

According to data from the Swiss Observatory of the Wine Market (OSMV), sales of Swiss wine at the eight most important major distributors nevertheless fell by three percent last year.

These distribution channels accounted for 29.1 percent of total sales of Swiss wine. Prices remained largely stable, as the FOAG also reported.

The FOAG already recorded a decline in wine consumption in Switzerland for the previous year 2024 - by around eight percent compared to 2023. However, the market share of Swiss wines also fell at that time.