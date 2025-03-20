Resigns as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Migros Aare: Jörg Blunschi. sda

The Chairman of the Board of Migros Aare, Jörg Blunschi, is leaving the company. This is his response to personal attacks.

Jörg Blunschi is stepping down as Chairman of the Board of Migros Aare after media reports led to personal attacks on him and his family.

His deputy Kurt Plattner is taking over the management of the cooperative on an interim basis, while a permanent successor will be appointed in the coming months.

Blunschi previously played a key role in the expansion of Migros Zurich, whose recent losses, particularly through its subsidiary Tegut, caused high write-downs. Show more

Jörg Blunschi has resigned from his position as Chairman of the Board of Migros Aare. His deputy and Vice Chairman Kurt Plattner will take over on an interim basis, as the cooperative announced on Thursday.

"The persistent media coverage of his former activity as Managing Director of Migros Zurich led to unacceptable personal attacks on Jörg Blunschi and his family and had a negative impact on Migros Aare," the company wrote as a justification. Out of a sense of responsibility for Migros Aare and to protect his family, Blunschi is therefore resigning with immediate effect. He had been head of the cooperative since June 2024.

Under Blunschi's leadership, Migros Zurich had significantly driven forward its expansion, particularly into Germany. After initial successes, however, these investments have recently resulted in high write-downs and losses. The subsidiary Tegut in particular is deep in the red.

Kurt Plattner takes over

Plattner, Vice President of the Migros Aare Board of Directors, is taking over the management of the cooperative on an interim basis. The 60-year-old from Bern has been a member of the Board of Directors since September 2023.

A new President will be elected in accordance with Migros Aare's Articles of Association and election regulations. The cooperative intends to appoint a successor in the coming months.