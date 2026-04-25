The nuns were delighted with their kebab. dpa (Symbolbild)

Eight nuns stop off at the kebab store after a pilgrimage. For Sister Irmingard, over 90 years old, it's a premiere - and a hit with millions online.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The first kebab at 92: A German convent sister landed a viral hit with a late-night culinary experience.

In just one night, the eight nuns' visit to a kebab shop was viewed millions of times.

The Dominican convent in Arenberg is very active on social media. Show more

At the age of 92, a nun eats her first kebab: video evidence of this culinary voyage of discovery goes viral on Instagram. The trip by the Arenberg convent in Koblenz to an industrial area in Mülheim-Kärlich was a double success - the nuns were delighted with the food and the video was viewed millions of times on Instagram in one night.

A younger sister films 92-year-old Irmingard as she boldly bites into the patty. "How was your first kebab?" she asks and gets the answer: "I'm really impressed." Apparently it tastes so good to the elderly nun that she immediately feels much younger: she is 82 years old and has never eaten it before, she says in the video, until her fellow nun reminds her: "You're 92."

Pilgrimage ends in an industrial area

In another video, the Dominican convent, which is very active on social media, explains how the trip came about. The convent had undertaken a day of pilgrimage to Trier. They wanted to stop for a bite to eat in the evening. As some of the sisters were no longer able to walk well, they decided to drive to an industrial estate where parking was easier.

"That's how we ended up with eight sisters in a kebab store in the Mülheim-Kärlich industrial estate," reports one sister in the evening. They were greeted with great hospitality in the "Firat Kebap Haus".

"Sister Irmingard, 92, and Sister Hildegunde, 89, ate kebabs for the first time in their lives tonight". The younger ones also really enjoyed it. "We all feel like we're about to die because we're so full".

Amazement and joy at social media success

The fact that the video was clicked on so often surprised and delighted the sisters, as one of them reported on Instagram: "Hello you lovely people out there, how crazy are you? 1.2 million clicks in one night for a kebab video?" In any case, the sister is delighted. Irmingard was surprised and said: "How funny, only ten of them know me at most."