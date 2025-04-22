The Federal Supreme Court has had to deal with the deportation detention of a convicted IS supporter. (archive picture) Keystone

A decision ordered by the Schaffhausen High Court to release an IS supporter from detention pending deportation has been halted for the time being: the Federal Supreme Court responded with a super-provisional injunction.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Supreme Court has halted the release of an IS supporter from detention pending deportation for the time being by means of a super-provisional order.

The reason for this is an appeal by the State Secretariat for Migration, on which a final decision will now be made.

The Schaffhausen High Court had previously ordered the release due to procedural delays at the Federal Administrative Court. Show more

A supporter of the Islamic State terrorist militia convicted of involvement in a criminal organization will not be released after all. On Tuesday afternoon, the Federal Supreme Court halted the release with a super-provisional injunction.

It thus upheld an appeal lodged by the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) on the same day. The parties can now submit their comments so that the Federal Supreme Court can make a final decision on the provisional measure.

The High Court of the Canton of Schaffhausen had previously upheld an appeal and decided to release the man from detention pending deportation.

The man had made use of the statutory right of appeal against the deportation decision at first instance. These proceedings were not dealt with "promptly" by the Federal Administrative Court, the Schaffhausen High Court announced on Tuesday. The resulting delay in enforcement should not be attributed to the complainant as a lack of cooperation, writes the court.

+++ Update to follow +++