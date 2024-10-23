A restaurant chef is said to have beaten up a guest from Germany on Ibiza who had complained about the food. The alleged attacker has been arrested for grievous bodily harm, according to the police on the Spanish vacation island. The incident took place last month "in a well-known restaurant" in the coastal town of Santa Eulalia in the east of the island, they said. According to witnesses, the 72-year-old alleged victim was pushed to the floor by the chef (37).
Wrong food served
According to official information, the German had visited the restaurant accompanied by his partner and some friends. At some point, he informed the waitress that he had been served a dish that he had not ordered. He also complained that, to make matters worse, the food was in poor condition.
The chef then stormed into the room shouting. He pushed the 72-year-old so hard that he fell to the floor and hit his head and neck on the back of the chair. The Spaniard insulted the German and smashed the 72-year-old's plate and food on the floor next to the man.
The victim even had to undergo surgery
The German fled with his companions and went to see a doctor, who initially only diagnosed bruises. When the 72-year-old continued to complain of pain a few days later, he went back to the clinic. On closer examination, the doctor found blood clots in his upper body and ordered the patient to be transferred to Son Espases Hospital on the neighboring island of Mallorca, which is better prepared for such cases. The man, who had had breathing problems, was operated on there, the police said.
It was not announced how the man is doing today. There were initially no further details about the victim. On Ibiza, which is known as the "island of the rich and beautiful", such violent incidents are rather rare.