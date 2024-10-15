The Coop-Pronto stores will continue to be operated according to the previous concept in the franchise system. Archive image: Keystone

Coop is buying its shares in Coop Mineraloel AG from its US partner Philipps 66, thereby taking over Coop Pronto completely.

Coop is buying 49 percent of the shares in Coop Mineraloel AG from Philipps 66 in the USA.

Coop is thus taking over the subsidiary Coop Pronto completely.

The price was not disclosed - the Competition Commission still has to give its approval. Show more

Coop is taking over the entire subsidiary Coop Pronto with its 324 stores and locations. With the full takeover of Coop Pronto, the retail giant aims to strengthen its market position in the convenience business, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Coop will purchase the 49 percent of Coop Mineraloel AG held by its US partner Philipps 66, it added. This still requires the approval of the Swiss Federal Competition Commission (Weko). It is not known how much Coop will pay for the outstanding shares.

Once the deal has been completed, Coop will hold 100 percent of Coop Mineraloel AG. The company operates stores at selected locations throughout Switzerland and in Liechtenstein with a smaller product range than is the case in Coop stores. This also includes petrol station stores.

According to the information provided, the Coop Pronto locations will continue to be operated according to the current concept in the franchise system. Coop also promises to maintain the longer opening hours that apply there.

