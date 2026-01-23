Two major incidents in the canton of Bern: Overnight into Wednesday, a Coop store in Wiedlisbach, Bern, caught fire, followed later by a building in Bützberg, Bern.

Two Major Fires in the Canton of Bern Coop in Wiedlisbach and Building in Bützberg Ablaze – Federal Government Issues Warning

Here's what it's all about In the canton of Bern, firefighters were called out to two major fires early Wednesday morning.

First, a major fire broke out on Tuesday evening around 10 p.m. on Bahnhofstrasse in Wiedlisbach, Bern.

A few hours later, a second building fire broke out in Bützberg, Bern.

The town is located ten kilometers from Wiedlisbach. Summary created with

In the canton of Bern, the fire department had to respond to two major fires overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday. First, a major fire broke out on Tuesday evening around 10 p.m. on Bahnhofstrasse in Wiedlisbach, Bern. The Bern Cantonal Police confirmed to the media that the Coop supermarket there had caught fire.

At 4:13 a.m. on Wednesday morning, AlertSwiss issued another warning regarding a second building fire in the canton of Bern, this time for the Bützberg BE region, located 10 kilometers from Wiedlisbach.

A house with an attached barn was on fire, according to "Blick" quoted a citizen reporter. The operations center of the Bern Cantonal Police confirmed to the newspaper that a firefighting operation was underway.

Screenshot SwissAlert

Heavy smoke

Firefighting efforts were still underway in Bützberg early Wednesday morning, according to the Blick. Initially, there were no reports of possible injuries.

According to the operations center, the fire in Wiedlisbach was quickly brought under control by the local fire departments, the report added. It was also unclear at this time whether anyone had been injured.

In both cases, authorities issued warnings via the AlertSwiss app about heavy smoke and a strong, unpleasant odor in the Wiedlisbach region. Residents are advised to close windows and doors and turn off ventilation systems and air conditioners.