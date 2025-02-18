  1. Residential Customers
Group grows Coop makes more profit in 2024

SDA

18.2.2025 - 09:41

Coop again performed better in 2024 than in the previous year. With slightly higher sales, the Coop Group reported a 1.7 percent increase in net profit to CHF 585 million. (archive image)
Keystone

Coop records higher profit in 2024. The Group has grown in most divisions.

Keystone-SDA

18.02.2025, 09:41

18.02.2025, 09:45

Coop again performed better in 2024 than in the previous year. With slightly higher sales, the Coop Group reported a slightly higher net profit of CHF 585 million.

Operating profit (EBIT) also increased by 3.4 percent to 893 million francs, as the company announced on Tuesday. Coop's operating result thus rose more strongly than sales.

As has been known since January, Coop grew slightly last year to total sales of 34.9 billion Swiss francs. This corresponds to a currency-adjusted increase of 1.1 percent compared to the previous year.

In terms of sales, the cooperative group was able to grow both in its own supermarkets and online business as well as in the wholesale and production sector, which includes the Europe-wide Transgourmet Group, meat processor Bell and Coop's own production facilities.

