Coop has recalled smoked salmon strips under its own brand, Prix Garantie. The product may contain Listeria. There is a potential health risk, according to the federal government’s product recall website, Recallswiss.

The product in question is the "Prix Garantie Smoked Salmon Strips" in the 180-gram package.

The recall affects the “Prix Garantie Smoked Salmon Strips” in the 180-gram package, as Coop also announced. The recall applies to products with best-by dates of July 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, and 30, 2026. Products with other best-by dates are therefore not affected.

The salmon was available from June 29 through July 15, 2026, at Coop supermarkets, Coop City department stores, and online. Coop has since removed the affected products from sale.

Customers can return items they have already purchased to the stores. They will be refunded the purchase price.