Switzerland's two largest retailers are fighting for market share. Keystone (Archivbild)

The retailer Coop has overtaken Migros to take the top position in the food ranking. Coop made particularly strong gains in the meat and fresh vegetable sector.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a media report, Coop has taken over the top position in the food ranking, overtaking Migros.

The SonntagsZeitung cites the Nielsen Retail Monitor, an internal comparison between the major Swiss retailers.

According to this, Coop has a 43 percent market share in food and near food, while Migros only has 37.4 percent. Show more

Migros is celebrating its 100th anniversary, but there is not much reason to celebrate. According to the SonntagsZeitung, the cooperative giant is continuing to lose market share in its core business, while Coop is growing.

In the article published on Sunday, the SonntagsZeitung referred to the Nielsen Retail Monitor. This is an internal comparison between the major Swiss retailers. According to this, Coop has a 43 percent market share in food and near food, while Migros only has 37.4 percent.

Coop is catching up particularly strongly in the meat and fresh vegetable sector, although Migros is putting up more and more signs with its promise of the lowest price, especially for vegetables. Press officer Prisca Huguenin-dit-Lenoir referred to short-term losses due to price reductions: "Our customers are already saving 500 million francs this year." This will have a short-term impact on market share. In the long term, Migros plans to renovate 350 stores and open 140 new ones by 2030.

16 percent more sales in one year

According to the report, Coop is scoring points with constant investments in low prices and the Pronto concept: sales grew by 16 percent in 2024 alone. Coop CEO Philipp Wyss emphasizes that the restructuring of Migros brought additional customers.

Migros is catching up in the small formats with Migrolino and is indirectly circumventing the historical ban on alcohol: alcoholic beverages are sold at partner locations such as petrol stations.

German discounters are also expanding: Lidl is planning 300 new stores, while Aldi considers the Swiss market to be sufficiently developed. Formerly the clear number one in Switzerland, Migros has lost its top position. Coop is ahead in the food ranking, with a total turnover of 34.91 billion Swiss francs - ahead of Migros with 32.5 billion.

More videos from the department