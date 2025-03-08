Auke-Florian Hiemstra examines the plastic content of coots' nests. dpa/Hielco Kuipers/Fotoprodukties Leiden

Plastic persists in the environment. Coots take advantage of this. They use the material to open up new habitats - and save themselves a lot of work in the process.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Coots use plastic waste in big cities to build their nests.

The material is available in abundance and is extremely durable.

Some nests are even used for decades, researchers discovered when dismantling the clutches. Show more

Mars packaging, McDonald's cups and plenty of Covid masks: recycled plastic waste enables coots to nest in the middle of big cities. Some nests are even used for decades, as can be seen from old plastic packaging. Biologists report on this after analyzing several nests in the city center of Amsterdam in the journal "Ecology".

The team led by Auke-Florian Hiemstra from Leiden University collected coot nests in the center of Amsterdam in autumn 2021. While dismantling the clutches, which were largely made of plastic, the researchers discovered layer after layer of increasingly older plastic remains.

The most productive was a nest in a canal under a landing site in a hollowed-out metal pipe that reached just above the surface of the water - curiously, opposite the archaeological museum of the University of Amsterdam. Inside, the team discovered 635 plastic remains. More than 200 of these were from food packaging, 32 of which had a decipherable date - and could therefore be dated.

Nests lined with Covid masks

The oldest plastic parts dated back to the 1990s: a Mars packet refers to the 1994 World Cup in the USA, while some of the many McDonald's packets were from 1996. The upper parts of the nest, on the other hand, were lined with 14 Covid masks, meaning they were from 2020 at the earliest. "The nest tells the entire story of these birds in Amsterdam," says Hiemstra.

Coots actually build their nests anew every breeding season - from natural materials that decompose quickly. According to the study, the birds first entered the city center of Amsterdam, where there is hardly any such building material, in 1989.

Photos indicate that the nest opposite the archaeological museum has been used for breeding around ten times in the past 30 years - thanks to the plastic waste. According to the team, this saves the birds the time-consuming annual nest building.

According to the study, the only other bird species besides the coot that nests in the center of Amsterdam is the great crested grebe. It can also build its nest with plastic.