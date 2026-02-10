A surprising find in Möriken AG: Bronze Age copper remains from Cyprus have come to light there. Keystone

The Aargau cantonal archaeology department has found copper ingots from Cyprus in Möriken that are around 3400 years old. This shows that even small settlements traded with the Mediterranean region, as the canton announced on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The find came to light during a rescue excavation in 2021. There, the cantonal archaeologists discovered the remains of a settlement from the Middle to Late Bronze Age, i.e. 1500 to 1300 B.C. Among other things, the team also came across metal objects, according to a press release from the Department of Education, Culture and Sport.

Metal analyses by the Curt Engelhorn Center for Archaeometry in Mannheim have now shown that these are fragments of Bronze Age copper ingots. At that time, copper was only mined in certain places in Europe. Trade therefore took place over long distances. The origin of the metal can be determined on the basis of its chemical and isotopic composition.

Cyprus as a Bronze Age copper supplier

The analyses have now shown that the copper remains come from three different mining areas. The most surprising result was the origin from Cyprus. The island was one of the main sources of copper in the eastern Mediterranean and supplied Greece, Egypt and Mesopotamia in particular. Evidently, rural Bronze Age settlements such as the one in Möriken-Wildegg were also able to acquire such "exotic" resources, as the report goes on to say.

Other copper finds come from the Mitterberg region near Salzburg in Austria, around 450 kilometers from Möriken-Wildegg. This region was known as one of the most important sources of copper in Central Europe. A third group comes from the southern Alps, probably from Trentino or Veneto. The results of the analysis in Mannheim have been published in the renowned English-language journal "Antiquity".