Despite record-breaking water temperatures, some corals off the coast of Western Australia remain surprisingly stable. (symbolic image) Keystone

In the midst of one of the worst marine heatwaves in Western Australia's history, scientists have made a surprising discovery: some coral reefs off the coast are showing exceptional resilience to the effects of climate change.

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They could potentially become important indicators for corals worldwide. Researchers from James Cook University, the University of Western Australia and Edith Cowan University studied coral reefs on the Houtman-Abrolhos Islands in the Indian Ocean, around 60 kilometers off the coastal town of Geraldton. While many reefs in Western Australia - and also in the Great Barrier Reef off Australia's east coast - have recently suffered massive bleaching or death as a result of extremely high sea temperatures, the scientists found hardly any damage there.

Discovery gives hope

What is special: The region is considered a transition zone between tropical and temperate waters. This could be one of the reasons for the corals' resilience, study leader Kate Quigley told the German Press Agency. Further investigations are necessary. "But this gives us hope. There are still healthy coral reefs and we urgently need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to ensure their survival."

For the study published in the journal "Current Biology", the researchers also tested three different coral species under laboratory conditions. Even in extreme heat, the corals survived significantly longer than expected. Their resistance to bleaching was almost four times higher than that of comparable species on other reefs.

Do special algae help?

The high performance of special algae, which live in symbiosis with the corals and supply them with energy, was particularly striking. These organisms could be decisive in ensuring that the corals remain stable even at extreme temperatures.

The researchers speak of possible "refuges" for corals in times of climate change. There are possibly fewer than ten such particularly resilient regions worldwide. In addition to a rapid reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, the protection of these areas must therefore also be a priority, the scientists emphasized.

Signs of a new El Niño

Meanwhile, the signs of an imminent strong El Niño are becoming ever stronger, according to the World Weather Organization. The weather phenomenon occurs approximately every two to seven years and lasts about a year. During these phases, more heat from the Pacific Ocean enters the atmosphere regionally - which also leads to a dangerous warming of water temperatures for many corals.