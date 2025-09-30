The operators of the Walliserkanne in Zermatt served their guests for two days even though blocks had been erected in front of their restaurant. Keystone (Archivbild)

They defied the coronavirus measures and caused a stir throughout Switzerland during the pandemic. The cantonal court has now confirmed the verdict against the three operators of the Walliserkanne in Zermatt.

No time? blue News summarizes for you During the corona pandemic, the three operators of the Walliserkanne in Zermatt defied the measures and continued to operate.

The Valais Cantonal Court has now convicted the operators of several offenses and thus dismissed the appeals against the ruling of the Visp District Court.

The operators now have 30 days to take the case to the Federal Supreme Court. Show more

The Valais cantonal court has convicted the three operators of the Walliserkanne restaurant in Zermatt for violating anti-Covid measures, among other things. They were found guilty of repeatedly obstructing an official act. The court thus dismissed the appeals against the judgment of the Visp district court.

The offences mainly relate to incidents in 2021. The defendants had repeatedly refused to comply with the regulations applicable to restaurants during the Covid-19 pandemic by, among other things, continuing to serve their customers.

Operators can appeal to the federal court

According to a ruling last Thursday, the cantonal court also convicted the defendants of breaking seals, threats and multiple insults.

The fines, which were suspended for two years, amount to 3360, 7380 and 8250 francs depending on the protagonist, and the fines to 1800, 1920 and 1950 francs.

The verdict is not yet final. The operators have 30 days to take the case to the Federal Supreme Court.

Bar on concrete blocks

The operators of the Walliserkanne made headlines in autumn 2021 when the restaurant was closed by order of the Valais government because they did not check their customers' Covid passports.

When they continued to serve their customers and improvised a bar on concrete blocks set up by the police in front of the entrance to the restaurant, they were arrested on October 31.

