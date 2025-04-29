The question often arises at the vaccination appointment: right or left? According to researchers, the decision does not seem to be unimportant. (archive image) Keystone

Corona vaccinations work better if both doses are administered in the same arm, as a study in the journal "Cell" shows. The research was conducted by Tri Phan from the University of New South Wales and the Australian Garvan Institute of Medical Research.

"This is a fundamental discovery about how the immune system organizes itself to better respond to external threats - nature has devised this ingenious system and we are only just beginning to understand it," Phan emphasized in a statement.

In vaccinations, a harmless version of a pathogen or only a part of it is introduced into the body. The research team discovered that so-called memory B cells, which are crucial for recognizing pathogens, remain in the lymph nodes closest to the injection site. When a booster vaccination was given at the same site, the memory B cells could therefore be better activated to produce suitable antibodies.

For the study, the researchers first examined mice. The findings derived from this were then tested with human volunteers and the coronavirus vaccine from Biontech - 20 received their booster dose in the same arm as the first dose, 10 received the second dose in the different arm than the first time.

"Those who received both doses in the same arm developed antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 significantly faster - within the first week after the second dose," co-author Alexandra Carey-Hoppé from the same university is quoted as saying.

Vaccinated people need not worry

However, her colleague Mee Ling Munier gives the all-clear for all those who have already been vaccinated in terms of the long-term effect: "If you have received your coronavirus vaccinations in different arms, don't worry - our research shows that the differences in protection decrease over time." In a pandemic, however, how quickly protection develops could play a decisive role in the population's immunity.

The team also believes its research will provide helpful insights for the future development of vaccines, such as those that require fewer boosters. Only coronavirus vaccines have been tested here, others will have to follow, author Phan told the German Press Agency. However, the team assumes that the findings also apply to other vaccines.

Microbiologist and immunologist Christian Bogdan from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg believes that further research is needed to find out whether the effect can also be proven for other vaccines. It is also unclear how long the known effect lasts and whether it is also relevant for the clinical protective effect - because it is not only the quantity and quality of the antibodies that are relevant for this.

Vaccination week aims to raise awareness of HPV

European Immunization Week is currently underway: health authorities are drawing attention to the importance of vaccinations in containing diseases and protecting human lives. This time, the focus is on protection against human papillomaviruses (HPV), which can cause cervical cancer or tumors in the mouth and throat. The Standing Committee on Vaccination recommends HPV vaccinations from the age of nine.