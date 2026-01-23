The Swiss commodities sector is to be included in the Federal Council’s counterproposal to the Corporate Responsibility Initiative. The initiative committee called for this on Tuesday and pointed out further gaps in the draft.

The federal government’s counterproposal to the initiative “for responsible large corporations—to protect people and the environment,” also known as the Corporate Responsibility Initiative, targets multinational companies with at least 5,000 employees and revenue of 1.5 billion Swiss francs. For the initiators of the Coalition for Corporate Responsibility, these thresholds are too high and do not include all commodity traders.

While many companies easily meet the revenue criterion, only half a dozen of the approximately 975 commodity traders meet the threshold in terms of the number of employees, said Seraina Patzen, co-director of the Coalition, speaking to the media in Bern. These include Glencore, but not the Zug-based company IMR or the Geneva-based firms IXM and Gunvor.

The initiative’s proponents are also calling for the entire downstream value chain of multinational corporations to be included—that is, the activities of their business partners related to distribution, transportation, and storage. They cited as examples Syngenta’s use of toxic pesticides and MSC’s shipbreaking practices.

Finally, the coalition laments what it views as inadequate oversight. A right to information and a right to file complaints for those affected must be enshrined in law.

Second Initiative of Its Kind

The Corporate Responsibility Initiative is already the second of its kind. A first Corporate Responsibility Initiative narrowly failed at the polls in 2020. The coalition behind the new initiative has repeatedly criticized the legal provisions of the counterproposal—which took effect in 2022—as insufficient.

In April of this year, the Federal Council also rejected the second initiative but introduced an indirect counterproposal in the form of a special law on sustainable corporate governance. The counterproposal aims to ensure the protection of human rights and the environment while maintaining economic competitiveness and reducing administrative burdens and costs. It is open for public comment until July 9.