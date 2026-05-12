The couple is said to have met on the flight between Panama and Argentina. (symbolic image) Image: dpa

Suspicious movements, alarm from the front row and then the police: how the adventure ended for a couple on a flight between Panama and Argentina.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 55-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were arrested in Argentina after a flight from Panama to Rosario for alleged "obscene exhibitionism".

They were allegedly caught having sex in business class.

According to media reports, the two first met during the almost seven-hour flight. Show more

A 55-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman have been arrested in Argentina for "obscene exhibitionism" after allegedly being caught having sex in the business class of an airplane.

According to media reports, the airport police arrested the couple immediately after landing in the city of Rosario following a tip-off from the pilot.

The two are said to have first met during the almost seven-hour flight between Panama and Argentina.

Flight attendants discovered the couple

According to the newspaper "La Nación", a grandmother sitting nearby with her underage granddaughter noticed suspicious movements at seats 1E and 1F. Alerted flight attendants discovered the couple with their clothes down.

After the initial formalities, both were reportedly released, while the public prosecutor's office in Rosario continues to investigate.

According to the TV station TN, similar cases are often settled with a fine or a donation to a charitable organization. The married man's family is said to have been waiting for him at Rosario airport.

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