A 55-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman have been arrested in Argentina for "obscene exhibitionism" after allegedly being caught having sex in the business class of an airplane.
According to media reports, the airport police arrested the couple immediately after landing in the city of Rosario following a tip-off from the pilot.
The two are said to have first met during the almost seven-hour flight between Panama and Argentina.
Flight attendants discovered the couple
According to the newspaper "La Nación", a grandmother sitting nearby with her underage granddaughter noticed suspicious movements at seats 1E and 1F. Alerted flight attendants discovered the couple with their clothes down.
After the initial formalities, both were reportedly released, while the public prosecutor's office in Rosario continues to investigate.
According to the TV station TN, similar cases are often settled with a fine or a donation to a charitable organization. The married man's family is said to have been waiting for him at Rosario airport.