A young couple have given up their life in the USA and bought a house on an island in Japan. So far, the emigrants' adventure is going perfectly.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you A couple from the USA have bought a house on a Japanese island for 7500 dollars (6500 francs).

After renovating the house, the expats opened a guest house.

The house is built in the traditional Japanese style, with solid wooden beams and tatami mats as flooring. Show more

A big dream has come true for this couple from the USA, and in an unusual location. Evan and Dani Benton bought an old, abandoned cottage on a Japanese island and converted it into a guest house. They were able to purchase the house and land for an incredible 7500 dollars (approx. 6500 francs).

"We liked some aspects of our life in the city, but over time we realized how much we wanted a rural, self-sufficient existence," explains Dani Benton on "CNBC". The adventure didn't start without any preparation after all, as Dani and her husband Evan lived on the outskirts of New Orleans for five years, where they gardened and kept a bee colony. Dani had a full-time photography business and her husband worked as a massage therapist.

As Evan could speak Japanese, Japan was the obvious destination for their new life. When the house on Ōmishima Island was discovered, the Bentons didn't think twice. The house, built in 1953, had been empty for ten years. It is built in the traditional Japanese style, with solid wooden beams and tatami mats as flooring.

The renovation cost 29,000 dollars (approx. 25,000 francs). The guest house is now finished and the Bentons can live off the income and their beekeeping business.

"Ōmishima Island felt like home from the moment we arrived. At this point, we can't imagine living anywhere else," says Dani Benton on "CNBC".