View over Sandy Island from Paradise Beach on Carriacou, island in the Caribbean. Bild: Imago/imagebroker

A dream vacation on the island of Carriacou in the Caribbean came to an abrupt end for a British retired couple. David Forster and his wife Rosalind, who was the same age, died within a very short space of time.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you While on vacation in the Caribbean, 76-year-old David Forster and his wife of the same age, Rosalind, died in quick succession.

The tragic incident occurred while the couple were walking on Paradise Beach on the island of Carriacou.

David succumbed to a heart attack, his wife died of an acute shock reaction to the traumatic event. Show more

Vacations in the Caribbean - certainly an absolute dream for many people. For one British couple, the dream ended fatally. Within a very short space of time, 76-year-old David Forster and his wife of the same age, Rosalind, died. According to the Daily Mail, the tragic incident occurred while the couple were out for a walk on Paradise Beach on the island of Carriacou.

After a visit to a restaurant with their daughter Julie and son-in-law David, the retired couple were on their way back to their hotel. David suffered a cardiac arrest and fell into the shallow sea water. His wife Rosalind then suffered an acute shock reaction to the traumatic event. "We paid for lunch while they walked to the beach and back to their accommodation," says the son-in-law.

Drowning as a result of cardiac arrest

The pensioner's resuscitation attempts lasted around 30 minutes, but he was pronounced dead on the beach. The autopsy revealed that David, who was wearing a pacemaker, died by drowning as a result of cardiac arrest.

His wife Rosalind was taken to a local hospital but died the same day from aspiration of stomach contents. Aspiration is the entry of liquid or solid substances into the respiratory tract during inhalation.